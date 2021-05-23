Research Analysts Set Expectations for Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

TGB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

TGB stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,368 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,870,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

