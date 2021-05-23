Reviewing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) & eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get eGain alerts:

49.1% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for eGain and Rapid7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rapid7 0 1 9 0 2.90

eGain currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.27%. Rapid7 has a consensus target price of $100.78, suggesting a potential upside of 23.40%. Given eGain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than Rapid7.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 9.16% 18.37% 7.67% Rapid7 -24.34% -177.30% -7.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares eGain and Rapid7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $72.73 million 4.69 $7.21 million $0.24 45.67 Rapid7 $411.49 million 10.94 -$98.85 million ($1.35) -60.50

eGain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7. Rapid7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

eGain has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eGain beats Rapid7 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; and consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include DivvyCloud, a cloud security posture management solution; Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and InsightOps that enables organizations to store and search data in real time, as well as professional services. It offers its products through term or perpetual software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.