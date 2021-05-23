Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Reaches $0.0337 on Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $40.48 million and $2.34 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00058676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.39 or 0.00832434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.28 or 0.07914129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00078210 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

