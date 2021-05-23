Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $17.07 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,467,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. 1,573,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,153. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average of $122.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

