Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.89. 267,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,332. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.35 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,547 shares of company stock worth $5,626,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.