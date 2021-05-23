Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $255.65. 1,150,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.57. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

