Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 637 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.0% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.