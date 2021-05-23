Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 118.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,604 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. 3,645,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,680. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

