Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,854,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $223.20. 2,274,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.16 and a 200-day moving average of $211.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $232.65. The company has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

