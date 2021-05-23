Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of L3Harris Technologies worth $73,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,707,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after buying an additional 369,299 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.04. 857,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,676. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

