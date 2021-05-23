Rhumbline Advisers Has $55.76 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 112.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,543 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $55,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23,305.1% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,473.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 660,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,264,000 after buying an additional 642,369 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $140.54. 1,308,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $147.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.