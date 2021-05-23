Rhumbline Advisers Has $58.23 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,255 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Xcel Energy worth $58,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. 2,551,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,198. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

