Rhumbline Advisers Has $66.47 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 428,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $66,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $149.81. 1,692,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,188. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

