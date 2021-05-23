Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of ResMed worth $61,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in ResMed by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.43.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $5,243,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,710. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

