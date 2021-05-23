Rhumbline Advisers Sells 40,162 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $59,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 130,837 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

