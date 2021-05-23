Rhumbline Advisers Sells 52,024 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 818,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52,024 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Baxter International worth $69,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $83.06. 1,596,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,199. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.