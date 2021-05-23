Robert Zollars Sells 3,407 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Robert Zollars sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $563,585.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,128.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Zollars also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $4,997,428.87.

Shares of FIVN opened at $170.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.79. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

