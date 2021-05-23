Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday.

RKH stock opened at GBX 9.53 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £43.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.38. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

