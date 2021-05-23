Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RKH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:RKH opened at GBX 9.53 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.38. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

