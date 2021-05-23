Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 10,325 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after acquiring an additional 262,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,644. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

