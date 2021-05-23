Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $269.50 and a 1-year high of $388.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

