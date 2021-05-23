Rodgers & Associates LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,161. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.31 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

