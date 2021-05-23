Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 366 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 580,957 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

