Rodgers & Associates LTD Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,537. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

