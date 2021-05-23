Ronald T. Mcdaniel Sells 1,000 Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Director Ronald T. Mcdaniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $14,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EDUC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.78. 29,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. Educational Development Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $123.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Educational Development by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Educational Development by 1.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

