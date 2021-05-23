Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $80.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.47.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $79.35. 1,794,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,689. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

