Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

