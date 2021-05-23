Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives $78.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.15.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE RCL traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. 3,707,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.84.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 over the last ninety days. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

