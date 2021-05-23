Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.34 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

NYSE RSI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 416,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -1,242.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rush Street Interactive

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.