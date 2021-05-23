Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $6,622.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,513.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,032.40 or 0.06064477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.15 or 0.01564011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00403577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00140601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.95 or 0.00635426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00425199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007867 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,855,800 coins and its circulating supply is 29,738,488 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.