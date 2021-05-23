SafeMoon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37.42 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 64.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $37.42 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.00399579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00181735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.03 or 0.00681345 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.