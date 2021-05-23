Safex Token (SFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,128.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 128.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $18.85 million and $8,128.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

