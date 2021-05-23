saffron.finance (SFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.36 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 68.8% against the US dollar. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $292.49 or 0.00881254 BTC on popular exchanges. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $26.36 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00053468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.02 or 0.00741241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00075633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000273 BTC.

saffron.finance Coin Profile

SFI is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,650 coins and its circulating supply is 90,120 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

