Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.49.

Shares of SAND stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

