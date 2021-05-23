Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

OSH stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $2,926,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,545,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $6,012,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,368 shares of company stock worth $32,465,242. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

