Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) & Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Head to Head Review

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Houlihan Lokey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $57.65 million 4.84 $14.78 million $2.02 12.33 Houlihan Lokey $1.53 billion 3.35 $312.77 million $4.62 16.06

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment. Saratoga Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Saratoga Investment pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Houlihan Lokey pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Saratoga Investment and Houlihan Lokey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 0 6 0 3.00 Houlihan Lokey 2 4 0 0 1.67

Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus target price of $25.95, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.03%. Given Saratoga Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 25.63% 7.63% 3.98% Houlihan Lokey 20.50% 24.94% 16.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Saratoga Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

