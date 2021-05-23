SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Down 1.5%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) shares were down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 98 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SBI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

SBI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

