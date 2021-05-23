Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Boosted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. 734,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,182. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

