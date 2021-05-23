Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after buying an additional 281,093 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after buying an additional 278,150 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,094.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 287,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 274,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after buying an additional 267,491 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 176,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,260. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

