Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 23,697 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,697 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sunrun by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sunrun by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,473,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,808. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $137,569.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,888 shares of company stock worth $13,928,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

