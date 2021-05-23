Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 797,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

