Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.14. 15,642,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,099,520. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

