Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after buying an additional 145,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,852 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 883,730 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,832,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $6,012,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,368 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,242. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.33. 1,419,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,561. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

