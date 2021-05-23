Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOO stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $92.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

