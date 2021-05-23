Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 141,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,753. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

