Scotiabank Lowers Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$6.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

CMG stock opened at C$5.38 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$3.97 and a twelve month high of C$6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.94 million and a PE ratio of 21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.56.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 878,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,712,850.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

