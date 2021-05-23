Scotiabank Raises Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.75

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WEF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.68.

TSE:WEF opened at C$2.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.74 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$810.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

