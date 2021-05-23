Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.75.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 88.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,716. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

