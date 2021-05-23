Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air makes up about 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.22% of Sealed Air worth $85,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,919,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

