SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 378,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,461. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

